Spotlight on Stocksbridge and Deepcar: Good schools, new shops and a resurgent steel industry make this an area 'buzzing' with optimism

A lot has changed in Stocksbridge and Deepcar over the last 18 months.

Fox Valley shopping centre was still a building site, albeit one nearing completion, when Tata announced in March last year that it was selling its UK business.

A reminder of the Tour de Yorkshire on Manchester Road in Stocksbridge

The news plunged an area built on steel, and one where many people still depend on the industry for their livelihoods, into a period of great uncertainty.

But the success of its new shopping centre, which opened that June, gave the community a much-needed boost.

And when Liberty House Group confirmed in February it was buying Tata's steel plants in Stocksbridge and Rotherham, which between them employ some 1,700 workers, that provided another shot of optimism.

Sheffield's northern gateway to the Peak District, stretched out along the Little Don valley, was then showcased to the world when it hosted the thrilling climax to the Tour de Yorkshire in April.

Fountains at Fox Valley

The rolling countryside enveloping the town was beamed to TVs across the globe, and the only people who left without fond memories of that special day were those riders found wanting on the area's energy-sapping climbs.

Five months later, there are still remnants of the blue-and-yellow bunting which graced the town that day, and the renewed sense of energy and confidence is tangible.

"It's been a good year and there's a real buzz in the valley," says Dennis Pindar, chairman of Stocksbridge & District History Society.

"People like the certainty that the steel works is OK, and they've really embraced the new shopping centre.

Parishioners at St John's Church in Deepcar

"Fox Valley's popularity has also persuaded some of the shopkeepers in the middle of town to up their game, and we've had new shops opening in the precinct."

You're never far from a spectacular view in these parts, so it's no surprise the locals rank the scenery and the breadth of walks and cycle rides on their doorstep as among the biggest perks of living here.

Bdena Hooper, a former auxiliary nurse I meet out for a stroll with her 20-month-old grandson Reggie, tells me: "I've lived in Deepcar all my life and it's absolutely beautiful here.

"I like everything about it - the people, the shops, the facilities. It's a very friendly place."

Welcome to Stocksbridge

That sense of community crops up time and again, and it's perhaps best embodied by the thriving Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre.

In January 2013, when Sheffield Council announced plans to close the centre, locals rallied to save it.

Volunteers spent thousands of hours refurbishing the building and local firms donated supplies, enabling it to reopen 12 months later in the hands of the people, who formed the community trust 4SLC (For Stocksbridge Leisure Centre).

In April 2016, the main pool reopened - an occasion trustee Fay Howard describes as the 'final piece in the jigsaw' - and the centre is today thriving, with some 600 members.

It employs a handful of paid staff but could not survive without its team of around 60 volunteers who are responsible for everything from cleaning to first aid.

"The thought they might lose their leisure centre galvanised the community and it's really well used today. It's going from strength to strength," said Fay.

The clock tower in Stocksbridge

Down the road, St John's Church, in Deepcar, hosts a popular Tuesday Club each week, which was set up to give carers a break from their responsibilities but is open to all.

It is one of a number of weekly activities at the church, where parishioners tell me the community is thriving.

Lionel Shaw proudly calls the area 'God's little acre', a nickname which has less to do with its spiritual connections than other blessings like the spectacular scenery and sense of togetherness.

The open spaces, good primary schools and relatively cheap housing, with three-bedroom terraces available for £100,000, make Stocksbridge and Deepcar popular with young families.

Mum-of-two Kirstin Lang moved to Deepcar two-and-a-half years ago and was quickly welcomed into the fold.

"People are really friendly and as soon as we arrived we found ourselves integrating into the community," she says.

"There's a great library, good schools and lots of activities for young children, and it's handy having Fox Valley, which puts on lots of events."

Empty units at Fox Valley are filling up fast.

The Old Rolling Pin diner opened on the day the Tour de Yorkshire came to town, which co-owner Tracey Baines describes as a 'crazy' 24 hours.

Things may have calmed down a bit since then, but its freshly-made food - including a 'meals-on-wheels' service - has made it a popular addition to the town.

Tracey, who previously worked as a cleaner, said: "I think the Tour brought Stocksbridge to people's attention and we get so many visitors from places like Harrogate, Wakefield and Worksop.

"Fox Valley has really breathed life back into the town, which has always been such a friendly place surrounded by amazing countryside."

Dransfield Properties, which built the shopping centre on an old steel stockyard, says it is delighted with the way its first 16 months have gone, having received lots of 'lovely comments' about the development and attracted visitors from 'much further afield than anticipated'.

Fox Valley hosts a monthly farmers market, next taking place on Saturday, October 7, and a weekly market each Friday, and this year's Halloween and Christmas celebrations are fast approaching.

When local theatre group Steel Valley Beacon Arts was looking for somewhere special to host its production of Oliver! the shopping centre let it use an empty unit, soon to be occupied, for the four-date run ending this weekend (September 29 and 30).

This year marks the 175th anniversary of steel in Stocksbridge, with Samuel Fox having arrived in 1842 to open his wire-drawing operation, and the future of the industry here looks brighter than for a long time.

Liberty Speciality Steels, which now runs the steel works, only last month announced an apprenticeship scheme with Sheffield College as part of plans to create 300 new jobs.

Peter Hogg, the firm's chief operations officer, said: "We've been very busy investing in new equipment and hiring new people because we're looking to the long-term and need to recruit and train the next generation of workers with the specialised skills we need.

"The response to our recruitment drive has been great and we welcomed 29 eager new apprentices and graduates this month, which is the largest intake for some years. People want to come and work in the steel industry."

He added that Liberty would soon roll out its 'Industrial Cadet' programme to get more pupils interested in industrial careers, and is already working with Bradfield School on the project.

Looking ahead, many new homes could soon be built.

Work is already underway on 140 beside Fox Valley, permission has been granted for more than 400 on an old brick works beside Station Road in Deepcar, and there are also plans for 93 on fields between Stocksbridge and Deepcar, though these have proven highly controversial.

Cycling has grown in popularity since the Tour's visit, and a new cycle path making it even easier for bikers to get out into the Peak District is in the offing.

There are also hopes more of the empty shops along Manchester Road, where a new goth clothing store is set to open shortly, will be reoccupied.

The two biggest bugbears for locals, though, are the shortage of activities for older children and poor public transport links.

Buses to the centre of town were recently re-routed via Oughtibridge, lengthening journey times, and those I speak to say connections between buses and trams are not as seamless as they could be.

But given the change in mood over the last 18 months, and the sense of optimism today suffusing Stocksbridge and Deepcar, there's no reason to believe these relatively minor gripes can't be sorted over the next year-and-a-half.

Bdena Hooper with her grandson Reggie Griggs, aged 20 months

Cynthia Button, head of house at The Old Rolling Pin

Kirstin Lang with daughter Naia, aged two, and father-in-law Jamie Lang

Fox Valley shopping centre opened in June 2016