South Yorkshire windows firm being wound up

A glazing firm in South Yorkshire has gone into liquidation, and its machinery and equipment is being sold off.

Yorkshire Windows, which is based at Hellaby in Rotherham and has showrooms in Sheffield, Leeds and Lincoln, confirmed last week that it had ceased trading.

The insolvency company Graywoods has now been appointed to wind up the firm, which had been running since 1980 and employed 84 people.

Graywoods, which is supervising the sale of all the company's machinery and equipment, said final offers must be placed by Monday, January 23.

Yorkshire Windows previously said all staff had been served notice of redundancy and steps were being taken to deliver existing retail customer orders.

The company, which had a Sheffield showroom at Meadowhead in Norton, made an operating loss of more than £700,000 in 2014, the last year for which its accounts were posted.

