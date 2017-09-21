South Yorkshire prisoner who chased inmate with weapon has jail term extended

A prisoner who chased a fellow inmate with a terrifying improvised weapon in South Yorkshire has had his jail term extended.

Neil Friar created the weapon using a length of sharpened metal at HMP Lindholme, in Doncaster, where he was serving time for class A drugs offences.

The 35-year-old, from North Yorkshire, was seen brandishing it while he chased another inmate within the prison on November 4 last year.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to possession of an improvised weapon.

Friar, who is now at a prison in West Yorkshire, received a 20-month prison sentence to be added to his current term.

He had been due for release in January next year.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, from the Prison Investigation Team, said: "Thankfully prison officers were able to intervene and stop Friar before anyone was injured but his possession of an improvised weapon was clearly intended to cause someone harm.

"I am pleased he will spend a further period of time behind bars for his crime."