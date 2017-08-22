South Yorkshire man jailed for sexual offences against children as young as two

A South Yorkshire man who committed a string of sexual offences against children as young as two has been jailed.

Adam Blunt admitted nine offences, including rape and sexual assault, against six victims aged under 13.

The 28-year-old, of Race Street, Barnsley, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to 25 years behind bars.

He had admitted one count of rape, one of assault by penetration, five counts of sexual assault, one of possessing indecent images of children and another of taking indecent images of minors.

South Yorkshire Police said the lengthy investigation into his crimes began after officers received a report relating to a victim he had abused numerous times.

Detective Constable Helen Swift, who led the investigation, said: "It took tremendous courage for the victims to come forward and report the horrific abuse they had suffered.

"I would like to personally thank and commend them for the way they have conducted themselves throughout the lengthy and protracted investigation. It was through their brave actions we were able to bring Blunt to justice and remove the threat he posed to members of the public.

"Blunt's victims have had their childhoods tarnished by the horrendous abuse they have suffered. However I now hope they are able to begin their steps in the recovery process and take some solace in knowing he is behind bars for a very long time.

"Tackling child sexual abuse remains our number one commitment and I would encourage anyone who has suffered this type of abuse, to report it to police.

"No one should have to sustain this appalling abuse and support and advice is available for all victims. If you have been, or know a victim of sexual abuse, please report it to officers who will work to try and bring offenders before the courts.

"You can also call and text the national child sexual exploitation helpline Say Something on 116 000."