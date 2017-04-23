Smoke-filled maze among attractions at emergency services fun day in Sheffield

Could you navigate your way safely through a smoke-filled room if you were caught in a fire?

That's the challenge awaiting visitors to an emergency services fun day in Sheffield today (Sunday, April 23).

One of the classic fire engines on display

Emergency vehicles old and new are on display along The Moor, where funfair rides, a trip in a fire engine and a bouncy castle are among a host of other activities.

One of the highlights is the chance to test your survival skills in a smoke-filled maze crammed with inflatable obstacles - designed to teach youngsters how to stay safe should disaster strike.

Visitors can also see inside vehicles ranging from ambulances to lifeboats and meet some of the emergency crews risking their lives to keep the public safe.

The National Emergency Services Museum's annual fun day began at 11am and runs until 4pm.

Visitors can take a look around emergency vehicles from across the decades

Matthew Wakefield, chief executive of the museum, which is based at the old police and fire station in West Bar, Sheffield, said this year's event was the biggest yet.

"It's getting bigger and better every year," he told The Star.

"The idea is to use the historic vehicles and the fun activities to promote all the emergency services and to teach the public vital life-saving skills."

The event is also held to raise money for the museum, which is self-funded and needs just over £100,000 a year to keep running.

Luke and Gemma Nally with their sons Joel, four, and Caleb, one

Among the visitors were Luke and Gemma Nally, who were there with their sons Joel, aged four, and one-year-old Caleb.

Luke said: "We came last year and it was great, but this year it looks even bigger.

"Joel's really into fire engines and police cars. He's a big fan of Fireman Sam and we've been to the museum a few times. Hopefully this will teach him a bit about what to do if there is an emergency."