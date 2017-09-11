Sickened staff rally round after 'scumbag' steals charity donations in memory of late colleague in Sheffield

Supermarket staff left sickened by the theft of donations in memory of a much-loved colleague have rallied round.

Charity boxes were stolen from the Ecclesall Road Co-op, where employees had recently begun collecting for Weston Park Hospital after their co-worker's death.

Chris Cliff, manager of the Co-op store in Swinton, Rotherham, was horrified anyone could stoop so low and he set out to replace the money.

He asked for donations from other stores across his region - which stretches from Rotherham to Whitby - and arranged a raffle at his branch, raising a total of £500 for the hospital in Sheffield.

"When I heard what had happened I thought what sort of scumbag does that, and I wanted to do something to help because I knew the staff there would be absolutely gutted," he said.

"This shows that although there are bad people, there are a lot more good people and sometimes something really good can come out of something awful."

Thieves broke into the store in the early hours of Thursday, August 24, and took the collection boxes along with alcohol.

Co-op, which has not named the late employee out of respect for the person's family, said the theft left colleagues and customers 'extremely saddened'.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 135 of August 24.