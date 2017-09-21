Shocking photo shows tree growing through roof at rented property in Sheffield

This was the shocking state of a rented home in Sheffield which left a lettings agency and its company director footing a hefty fine.

Branches can be seen shooting through the roof of an outhouse at the property on Club Garden Road, in Sharrow.

Conditions at the home and another on Bannerdale Road, in Millhouses, were found at court to have breached housing regulations.

The landlord had also failed to secure the necessary licence to use them as houses of multiple occupation (HMO), the court ruled.

Wasim Khan, of Abbeydale Road, and the lettings agency he directs, Hallam Hills Ltd, failed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, where the charges were proved in their absence on Tuesday.

Khan was fined a total of £2,600 for 13 offences and ordered to pay £1,200 in costs plus a £30 victim surcharge.

Hallam Hills received the same punishment, bringing the total bill to more than £7,600.

In a separate case at the court on the same day, landlord Mark Reaney, of The Quadrant, Sheffield, admitted failing to licence an HMO and breaching HMO regulations.

He was conditionally discharged but ordered to pay £1,295 costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Sheffield Council said with these two cases it had now led eight prosecutions over private housing standards so far this year.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: "We're one of the leading authorities in this area and I will continue to fight for good quality, safe housing. These latest prosecutions show just how seriously the council takes this.

"We will continue to clamp down on bad practices. It is not right that some landlords put profit before tenant safety."

You can report any concerns about private rented accommodation in Sheffield to the council's private housing team by calling 0114 273 4680 or emailing phs@sheffield.gov.uk.