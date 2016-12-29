Sheffielders share their hopes for the city in 2017

Sheffield requires substantial improvement next year, according to locals.

Sheffield requires substantial improvement next year, according to locals.

Izabelle Tooze wanted to see improvement in Sheffield city centre

The Star hit the streets on Thursday, speaking to residents about their hopes for the city in 2017. Many struggled to think of just one thing they wanted to change.

They agreed that there were a several areas they hoped would improve.

Professor Kim Rainsford, 75, of Baslow, said: "I would like to see an improvement in employment.

"Seeing people living on the streets really affects me. The people here are wonderful and they need more support."

In 2016, homelessness in Sheffield continued to be a problem.

During October, a "tent city" appeared beside Park Hill Flats.

This gave the issue of homelessness in the city further publicity and highlighted that it was still a problem that needing addressing.

Isabelle Tooze said that the city centre needed improvement and wanted to see more work put into making it look better.

Anita Staniforth wanted Sheffield to sort the buses out

Already this year, building has started on the Moor of several new shops and a cinema, with other improvements such as new paving underway.

This city centre development is scheduled for completion in 2019 and is hoped to secure Sheffield's economic future.

Although the council are spending money on areas such as this, more budget cuts are scheduled for 2017.

Sarah Newton, a charity worker, said that the council needed to spend more money.

Buses have been another topic important to the people of Sheffield after several controversial bus cuts over the past couple of years.

Anita Staniforth, 60, of Ecclesfield, said: "Sort the buses out.

"They are unreliable, one doesn't turn up when you're in a rush but then three come along."

Although the people of Sheffield agree they would like to see changes to the way the city is run, Professor Rainsford said that even with a miserable council and a miserable government, it was the people that counted.