Sheffield Woman of Steel Dorothy Slingsby dies

One of Sheffield’s four campaigning Women of Steel Dorothy Slingsby has died.

Dorothy was one of the leading forces in the city’s bid to get official recognition for the women who kept the steelworks producing during the wars.

She died in her sleep on Christmas Eve, aged 95.

Dorothy had worked as a live-in maid until she was given the role of crane driver at English Steel during World War Two.

She took great pride in telling the story of how she stunned colleagues on her first day by fearlessly climbing the 20-tonne crane ladder “like a young monkey”.

Dorothy loved her time in the steelworks despite working 13-hour nights or 12-hour days, six days a week.

At the launch of The Star’s campaign she said: “The Women of Steel were an important part of Sheffield’s history and deserve to be remembered.

“We didn’t run for cover until the bombs started falling. We did the same jobs as the men for less money but we never complained.”

As a major player in the bid for recognition, Dorothy visited the Prime Minister at Downing Street as well as taking the message to the Ministry of Defence and Buckingham Palace.

She also devoted large amounts of time to sharing her stories with younger generations to ensure memories of the Women of Steel lived on.

Dorothy lived in Manor Park, had a large family and was well known in the area for volunteering, even in her 90s.

She helped with the youth group, luncheon clubs, Manor Tenants’ and Residents’ Association and Manor Assembly.

Dorothy danced in the street with joy when the statue was unveiled earlier this year.

She said her last wish was to see the statue, adding:“I asked the man upstairs not to call my number until we got this.”

Dorothy’s funeral will take place at City Road Cemetery, at 1.45pm on Thursday, January 12.