Sheffield Wednesday star's home burgled on eve of Steel City derby

A Sheffield Wednesday star's home has been burgled on the eve of the derby, with thieves taking his car before crashing it minutes later.

Daniel Pudil told how crooks broke into his house in the early hours of yesterday morning and while he was sleeping and stole 'a couple of things' before driving off in his white Audi RS6.

Daniel Pudil shared this map of the route taken by thieves before crashing his car (photo: Daniel Pudil)

The Owls left-back said they were only on the road for a few minutes before crashing the left-hand drive European vehicle, damaging the car and seven other vehicles on the street.

The car was driven away at 5.45am and crashed four minutes later, having travelled through Crookes and Walkley, according to a map he shared on Facebook plotting its movements.

He said he is glad no one was hurt and does not care about most of the items taken but has appealed for help to catch them before they strike again.

The one item he is keen to get back is a watch which was presented to him to commemorate his former team Watford's promotion to the Premier League, which he said had great sentimental value for him.

Pudil's former teammate Llody Doyley shared this photo of one the commemorative watches given to players to mark Watford's promotion (photo: Lloyd Doyley)

He has offered a reward for any information leading to the recovery of the watch and the arrest and conviction of those behind the theft.

He described the timepiece as a black-silver Chopard brand watch inscribed with the Watford logo and the date '25.04.15'.

His former Watford team mate shared a photo of one of the watches which was given to players, so people knew what to look out for.

Fans were quick to offer their sympathy, with scores of people writing on Facebook to say they are glad his family is OK and they hope the burglars are caught soon.

Daniel Pudil in action for the Owls (photo: Steve Ellis Photography)

Posting on his Facebook page yesterday evening, Pudil wrote: "In the morning while we were sleeping, someone (probably two people) broke into my house and stole a couple of things and my car (a white Audi RS6).

"Nobody was hurt. They were not that lucky and couldn't drive on the other side (as I have a European car), and damaged the car plus other seven cars on the street.

"I do not care about the stuff they took with them but I wish we can get those people who definitely live around here as he was driving a bit of a weird way. It may help the other people in our neighbourhood.

"The only thing that had a meaning for me was a watch. It is a black-silver Chopard brand with the logo of Watford dedicated to the day we got promoted into Premier League. If you know someone is selling them, please let me know so we can track down those people. I am even offering reward for that."

He signed off his post, ahead of Wednesday's home tie against Sheffield United: "Looking forward to the game tomorrow. WAWAW."