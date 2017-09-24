Sheffield Wednesday fans unfurl huge banner on railway bridge as rivalry intensifies ahead of Steel City derby

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday fans today unfurled a huge banner on a railway bridge ahead of the Steel City derby.

The banner was draped from a bridge near the junction of Fox Hill Road and Halifax Road, a short walk from Hillsborough Stadium.

"Older, Bigger, Better. Since 1867. This city is ours," it declares.

The Owls are hosting Sheffield United in what will be the first Steel City derby for five years, with the match due to kick off at 1.15pm.

