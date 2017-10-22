Sheffield Wednesday fans condemn fighting between Owls supporters

Sheffield Wednesday fans have condemned fighting which broke out between Owls supporters during yesterday's defeat to Derby County.

Photos show Wednesday fans arguing and confronting one another, with stewards restraining one man as another appears to throw a punch, shortly after the hosts took an early lead at Pride Park.

One fan described seeing 'quite a bit of fighting' and wrote on Twitter that a steward had been injured by a chair thrown from among the Owls section, though The Star has not been able to verify whether this happened.

Owls keeper Keiren Westwood alluded to the ugly scenes on Twitter, writing: "The feedback I got was there was fighting between the supporters today. Listen... that's the last thing that needs to be happening.

"There’s kids and families at matches, and safety is paramount. If anything, in tough times we should be together, united and try to be as one. As a team, as a support and as a club."

Owls fans also took to Twitter to denounce those involved in the unrest.

Police restrain fans during the match at Pride Park (photo: Steve Ellis)

George Atkin wrote: "Cannot believe our fans have started fighting each other... love our fans but this is stupid."

Liam Norcliffe commented: "Our own fans fighting with each other and Adam Reach gesturing towards away end while game is going on is a desperate situation."

Sarah Little added: "My sons stood in front of two drunk young men fighting over Carlos! Stewards not bothered, don't want to get involved. Not good."

The source of the conflict, some fans suggested, was differing views over the future of under-fire Owls manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Owls keeper Keiren Westwood urged fans to stick together, rather than fighting among themselves (photo: Steve Ellis)

Only a handful of fans appear to have been involved in the trouble, according to most reports on Twitter.

Chris Jackson tweeted: "The fighting was a couple of idiots. Every team has them. Any criticism today wasn’t warranted. The team worked hard in a tough situation."

The Star has contacted the Derbyshire Constabulary, which has yet to respond, to ask if action was taken against any fans over violence at the match.