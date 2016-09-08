Sheffield University's £81m building avoids being named worst in Britain

An £81m Sheffield University building has avoided being named as the worst architectural project in Britain.

The Diamond building had been shortlisted for the 2016 ‘Carbuncle Cup’ - but missed out on the unwanted award to a luxury block of flats in London’s Docklands.

The Lincoln Plaza in London was named as the worst new building in Britain

The Diamond, which opened on Broad Lane last year, was among six projects across the country shortlisted for the dubious honour in an annual competition run by Building Design magazine.

It was described as having an 'unsettling similarity to a hydroelectric plant' by judges.

But the Diamond escaped the infamy of being named as the worst new building project in Britain, with the title instead going to the Lincoln Plaza residential development.

The towers, named Franklin and Greenwich, rise up to 31 storeys and contain air conditioned apartments with prices starting at £795,000 for the remaining three-bedroom flats. Residents have access to a snooker suite, private cinema, gym and sky garden.

The judges described the building as 'a hideous melange of materials, forms and colours'.

Judge Ben Flatman said: “The pressing need for more homes at higher densities is done no favours by this scheme. Lincoln Plaza is the type of project that gives high-rise housing a bad name.”

Fellow judge Julian Robinson added: "When you look at the crazy patterns, pick and mix colours and gimmicky balconies you can see that it lacks poise, foundation or clarity of vision. Its neighbours aren’t great but this is just an unmitigated mess."

