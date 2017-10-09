Sheffield tree protestors send petition calling for Jeremy Corbyn’s help

MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O’Mara has today accepted an online petition from campaigners protesting about the tree programme in Sheffield.

The petition calls upon Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party to try and help with the tree issue.

Commenting, Jared said: “A number of my constituents have been in touch with me about the tree management programme being carried out on behalf of Sheffield City Council by contractors Amey. I have met with the City Council to pass on those concerns and I have also raised this in a recent meeting with the Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Billings.

I will now be passing the petition on to Jeremy Corbyn.”

Jared O’Mara MP is pictured with tree campaigner Johnny Wood.