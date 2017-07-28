Sheffield tower blocks rated 'low' fire risk, despite 'high-priority' concerns

The fire risk at Sheffield tower blocks has been rated 'low', despite a number of 'high-priority' concerns being identified.

Sheffield Council booked fire safety inspections for all 24 of its high-rises in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London, in which at least 80 people died.

Results from the latest inspections at six of those blocks have now been published, in response to a Freedom of Information request by a worried member of the public.

No 'major' concerns were found at any of those towers in Gleadless and Upperthorpe, all of which were deemed to be at 'low' risk from fire, but 18 'high-priority' issues were identified in total.

At one of the blocks recently assessed, inspectors discovered eight 'high-priority' concerns, including doors which needed reglazing or had faulty smoke seals, which are designed to prevent the spread of fire.

The reports state that the concerns identified were logged and reported to the council's maintenance team to make the necessary repairs.

Cladding was identified as a 'high-priority' concern at the Callow, Newfield and Pemberton blocks, with the report stating the fire resistance of metal cladding and the insulation behind it at those buildings could not be confirmed at the time of the assessments.

The council announced in June that it was removing cladding from its Hanover tower block in Broomhall after part of it failed the Government's new fire safety test.

It said South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue agreed it was safe for residents to remain in their homes while the cladding is removed.

The council expects work to remove the cladding to be completed by the end of August and is aiming to replace it next year.

The council has sent samples from all its aluminium-clad tower blocks for independent tests and expects to have the results back shortly.

Tower blocks in Sheffield are inspected routinely each year, but additional assessments were requested in the aftermath of the Grenfell inferno.

Fire safety assessments for the following properties were published:

Parkfield Block, Callow Drive, Gleadless

76 tenants

LOW risk from fire

NO major concerns

EIGHT high-priority concerns, including smoke seals requiring renewal and doors needing reglazing

Bankwood Block, Callow Mount, Gleadless

76 tenants

LOW risk from fire

NO major concerns

THREE high-priority concerns, including replacement push and kick plates required for communal stairwell doors

Robert Shaw Block, Brightmore Drive, Upperthorpe

168 tenants

LOW risk from fire

NO major concerns

FOUR high-priority concerns, including a new smoke seal required and inspection of bin chute and waste pipes needed

Newfield Block, Callow Drive, Gleadless

196 tenants

LOW risk from fire

NO major concerns

ONE high-priority concern - fire resistance of cladding could not be confirmed

Pemberton Block, Callow Mount, Gleadless

196 tenants

LOW risk from fire

NO major concerns

ONE high-priority concern - fire resistance of cladding could not be confirmed

Callow Block, Callow Place, Gleadless

196 tenants

LOW risk from fire

NO major concerns

ONE high-priority concern - fire resistance of cladding could not be confirmed