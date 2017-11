A teenager from Sheffield has been fitted with an electronic tag and given a curfew after admitting a street robbery.

The 15-year-old, whose name cannot be published, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Youth Court on Thursday and was given a community order including a requirement for an electronic tag and curfew. He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said he had been arrested on Wednesday for the offence, which happened on October 10.