Sheffield teen battling cancer just months after starting first job, as colleagues rally to raise money for dream holiday

Staff at a Sheffield hotel are trying to fund a dream holiday for a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer just months after he began working there.

Carter Lax, from High Green, is battling stage four brain cancer - the most advanced level of the disease.

The teenager had been feeling unwell and suffered a seizure over Christmas, after which doctors discovered three tumours on his brain.

He had only started his first job - working as a waiter at Staindrop Lodge Hotel, in Chapeltown - last autumn after leaving Ecclesfield School.

But he made a huge impression on colleagues there in that short time and they have been moved by his plight to raise the money to send him and his family on the holiday of a lifetime.

Rachel Bosley, the hotel's events manager, said: "He's a lovely lad and he's incredibly popular with everyone here so we were all devastated to hear the news.

Carter Lax, aged 16, is battling stage four brain cancer

"It all happened so suddenly and we're determined to pay for a special holiday, because we can't think of anyone more deserving."

Carter had set his heart upon joining the team at Staindrop Lodge after doing work experience some two years ago, and he began working there the week after his 16th birthday.

Staff at the hotel have set up a fundraising page for the teenager, which had already nearly reached its initial £3,500 target within less than a fortnight.

They took part in a 10-mile sponsored run last Thursday from Staindrop Lodge to its sister hotel Cubley Hall in Penistone, and have also held a bake sale and a fancy dress day.

But the main fundraising event will be a charity night on Friday, February 24, with acts including singer Paul Pashley, who last year appeared on TV talent show The Voice.

Connor Brunt, who works behind the bar at Staindrop Lodge, said: "He came for work experience and made such a good impression they offered him a job. That shows what kind of a lad he is.

"He's a little angel and the nicest boy you could hope to meet. The fact everyone's come together to raise so much money so quickly proves how popular he is, and we're not done yet!"

* To buy tickets for the fundraising evening on February 24, priced £10, call the hotel on 0114 284 3111.

* You can donate to the cause at https://www.gofundme.com/sponsored-run.

