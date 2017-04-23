Sheffield shooting: Victim may have lost fingers, says shocked bar lady

A Sheffield bar lady has told how a man ran into a pub after being shot in the hand.

Armed police were called to woodland off Smithy Wood Road, near Chapeltown, this afternoon at around 1.30pm, following reports of a firearm being discharged.

A member of staff at The Travellers pub, opposite the woods on the borders of Sheffield and Rotherham, has told how the victim ran in saying he'd been shot in the hand.

"A guy had been on a quad bike in the woods and when he came running in the landlord and landlady thought at first he'd been injured in a bike crash," said the woman, who asked not to be named.

"He said 'no, I've been shot', and they called the police and ambulance. By all accounts he's lost a few fingers. It's awful.

"I wasn't there when it happened but the landlord and landlady are still in shock."

South Yorkshire Police has said a man was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

The man's age and the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed at this stage.

No one is believed to have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police this evening asked anyone who knows someone using or possessing an illegal firearm to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.