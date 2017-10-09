Sheffield Sharks help hurricane victims bounce back after star's home city is hit

A basketball team in Sheffield left reeling by devastating hurricanes in the Caribbean and US is doing its bit to help victims bounce back.

Sheffield Sharks' import guard Mackey McKnight was unable to join the team for its pre-season games after hurricane Harvey battered his native Texas last month, causing severe flooding.

This large tree narrowly missed the home of head coach Atiba Lyons' father

He joined friends in Houston to assist with the recovery in the wake of the disaster, including evacuating people as the water rose around them, but is now back in Sheffield.

The team's head coach Atiba Lyons, meanwhile, watched helplessly as hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean and Florida, wreaking destruction in the region where his family and many friends live.

The Sharks have pulled together to help those affected, by producing charity T-shirts, all the proceeds from which will go to the relief funds for victims of the hurricanes.

The T-shirts feature pictures of the Houston skyline or Florida palm trees accompanied by the messages 'Show Some Love For Houston' or 'Show Some Love For Florida', depending on which version you buy.

All proceeds from the T-shirts will go to victims of the hurricanes

Having lived in Florida for many years, Mr Lyons has seen his fair share of hurricanes but even he was shocked by the extent of the damage caused by the latest storms to tear through the area.

He said the worst bit was not knowing what had happened to his father Trevor, whose lines of communication were cut off for several days.

"It was a bit nerve-wracking because he was by himself at the time and there was a lot of flooding in the area so people couldn't get to him," he said.

"We couldn't speak to him for a few days after the hurricane hit, and we had to get the sheriff to visit him, but fortunately he was OK, despite his roof being damaged.

"Living and working away from loved ones can be difficult, especially when you know suffering has occurred. These T-shirts are our way of sending love and support to people that so desperately need it."

The T-shirts cost £10 each and are on sale at DBL Sharks Sheffield games or available to order via www.sharksbasketball.org or by emailing Amanda.Hutt@thesheffieldsharks.com.