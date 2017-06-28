Sheffield schools 'face losing 100 teachers' amid funding 'crisis'

A Sheffield MP says schools in his constituency face losing more than 100 teachers due to a funding 'crisis'.

Labour MP Paul Blomfield said every one of the 24 state schools in his Sheffield Central constituency faces cuts ranging from six to 19 per cent between 2015/16 and 2019/20 - equivalent to a loss of 103 teachers.

Speaking in a Commons debate on education yesterday (Tuesday, June 27), he said: "Conservative members seem to be in denial, as the Government are, about the crisis facing our schools. If the statement that no school will lose out means anything, it must mean it in real terms.

"If that is the case, perhaps the secretary of state could write quickly to the headteachers in my constituency to tell them that they need not worry about the redundancies that they are planning or the courses that they are proposing to remove, and to give them the guarantee that they want and that all our children deserve."

Education secretary Justine Greening said the Government was 'determined' to distribute funding more fairly among schools but said no school would see its budget cut as a result.She claimed the Government had already given schools 'record levels' of funding and was committed to increasing that further.

