Sheffield school says hygiene not compromised by boiler problems

A school in Sheffield insists pupils' hygiene has not been compromised by boiler problems, which have affected hot water supplies.

Charnock Hall Academy said there was an issue with one of its three boilers, which engineers are working to resolve, but it had taken steps to ensure children's health is not put at risk.

Gary Rossiter, acting headteacher at the primary school, said: "Our premises team have been liaising with external experts to resolve an issue with one of three boilers.

"Throughout, we have comprehensively risk assessed a few isolated areas and taken all appropriate steps to maintain our hygiene standards without fail.

"Engineers are continuing to work on site to resolve the issues today. We would like to thank parents for their patience and continued support of Charnock Hall Academy."

A mother, who asked not to be named, had contacted The Star to raise concerns.

She said there had been no heating or hot water since pupils returned to school last week, though the school insisted this was not the case.