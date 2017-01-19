Sheffield school makes top 10 nationally in latest league tables

A Sheffield secondary school has made the top 10 nationally in the latest league tables, published today.

Sheffield Park Academy was ranked ninth in England for the improvement made by students, which has replaced raw GCSE results as the government's key performance assessment tool.

The school's Progress 8 score, which compares pupils' achievement across eight qualifications upon starting secondary school with their grades when leaving, was an impressive 0.93.

The highest Progress 8 score in the country was 1.14, and any school with a positive score is doing well when it comes to raising pupils' standards.

Sheffield Park Academy's associate principal Claire Bailey said: "These figures are testament to our exceptionally committed and hard-working staff and pupils and to the support given to the school by parents and the local community.

"They demonstrate the significant progress that our pupils make when they come here, especially in the core subjects of English and maths.

"We are very proud of the confident, ambitious young people that we have here and look forward to them continuing their success in our sixth form."

Across Sheffield's secondary schools, the average Progress 8 score was 0.01, while in Doncaster it stood at -0.21.

Sheffield man jailed for nearly three years over city shooting

Woman bailed by South Yorkshire murder detectives

South Yorkshire band members 'devastated' at theft of instruments, equipment and van

BREAKING: Big names for South Yorkshire's first Wentworth Music Festival

Bomb squad sent to five Sheffield schools to blow up danger chemicals - was your school one of them?

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats