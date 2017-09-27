Sheffield scaffolding inspector sentenced after worker fell and fractured spine

A scaffolding inspector from Sheffield has been sentenced after a worker fell and fractured his spine.

The 49-year-old worker plummeted to the ground after slipping through a gap between the scaffolding and the top of a building he was re-roofing.

He fractured his spine and had to wear a back brace for eight weeks following the accident in Gorton, Manchester, on March 26, 2014.

The scaffolding had been signed off by Garry Arnold and Stephen Harper as safe for use.

But an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found they had not carried out the relevant inspections and had falsified certificates to show there was no danger.

Arnold, of Crookes, Sheffield, and Harper, of Alkrington, Middleton, both admitted to a breach of health and safety regulations and were each sentenced at Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court last Thursday to 170 hours of community service as well as being ordered to pay £1,500 costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Matt Greenly said: "Scaffold Inspectors are relied upon by workers and must be trusted. Falsely completing reports without carrying out a thorough inspection can lead to serious risks being missed and life-changing accidents occurring."