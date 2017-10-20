Sheffield's 'worst road' to benefit from share of £10m funding boost for South Yorkshire highways

Sheffield's 'worst road' is set to benefit from a share of £10 million to improve highways across South Yorkshire.

The government funding boost will pay for three major projects across Sheffield City Region, in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham.

The A61 at the junction with Broadfield Road, where improvements are set to be made

In Sheffield, £3.36m will go towards improving the A61 Chesterfield Road, at the junction with Broadfield Road, in Heeley.

Terrible congestion and numerous accidents or near misses, especially around Woodseats, recently saw The Star declare Chesterfield Road to be the city's worst - an assessment backed by plenty of readers.

Doncaster will get £3.32m towards widening the A18 Thorne Road railway bridge, and £3.24m will go towards improving College Road roundabout in Rotherham.

The money is part of a £345.3m funding package announced yesterday by the Department for Transport to improve local roads and public transport across the country.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said improving road capacity was key to unlocking economic growth in the area.

"We at Sheffield City Region have a strong track record for getting things done, and I am delighted that, working in close collaboration with our local authority partners, we have secured this funding," he added.

The money for Sheffield will go towards a £4.8m scheme to improve key junctions on Chesterfield Road, in the Broadfield Road and Queens Road areas, and to carry out much-needed maintenance work.

This will complement road-widening works already taking place on the road, beside Heeley Retail Park, to speed up bus and car journeys.

The funding for Doncaster is part of a £4.75m scheme to widen the A18 under the railway bridge, eliminating a pinch point there and improving access to the town centre and onto Wheatley Hall Road.

And in Rotherham, the funding will go towards a £4.63m project to improve capacity on the College Road roundabout.

Councillor Denise Lelliot, Rotherham Council's cabinet member for jobs and the local economy said this would build on work already done to improve traffic flow through the town centre towards the M1, and would act as a 'catalyst for economic growth'.