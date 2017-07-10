Sheffield's 'oldest' ice cream sellers win battle to keep pitch - for now

Sheffield's 'oldest' ice cream sellers have won a battle to keep their city centre pitch - for now at least.

Cuneo's, which was founded in 1864 and claims to be the city's longest-running ice cream firm, had been told by Sheffield Council its van was not smart enough to remain at the Peace Gardens.

But the company argued health problems meant co-owner Andrew Cuneo was unable to operate his usual unit and had no choice but to use the van instead while he recovers from a blood clot.

The licensing committee was due to make a decision on June 29, but the item was pulled from the agenda and an eight-week extension was granted, allowing the van to continue operating at the site for now.

A council spokeswoman said: "The applicant and the city centre management team will now work together to find a permanent solution."