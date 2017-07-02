Sheffield's new MP blasts government cuts in 'socialist republic of Crookes'

Sheffield's newest MP took a broadside at government cuts as he visited what he dubbed the 'socialist republic of Crookes'.

Jared O'Mara, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, joined in a national day of action by his party against austerity measures they claim are damaging the NHS, education and other public services.

He visited Crookes, accompanied by shadow housing minister and Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey, to collect signatures for a petition to get a 'better deal' for the NHS.

"It was great to be out in Crookes, or as I like to call it the socialist republic of Crookes, with John Healey MP, Coun Craig Gamble-Pugh and local members.

"Being out speaking to my constituents is how I like to spend my time best. Today, I heard how little support there is for the minority Tory government's obsession with cuts to our wonderful local schools, hospital, and services."