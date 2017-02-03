Sheffield's 'most haunted' pub faces uncertain future as historic building is sold

A historic watering hole in what is reputed to be one of Sheffield's most haunted buildings faces an uncertain future.

The Carbrook Hall pub, in Attercliffe Common, is being sold by Punch Taverns, which has refused to reveal the buyer or its plans for the premises.

The Carbrook Hall pub

All regulars have been told is that the current landlady's last day is due to be February 18 - just over a fortnight from now.

Carbrook Hall, which lies across the road from the Valley Centertainment complex, has a rich heritage.

History books tell how a building has stood on the site since the 12th century, it was home to the leading parliamentarian Colonel John Bright during the English Civil War and the surviving Grade II-listed stone wing dates back to 1620.

But the pub is probably best known for its mischievous spirits, who are said to spook drinkers by throwing open doors, smashing bottles and even locking customers in the toilets.

Ian O'Callaghan says he would be sad to see the pub close

It regularly features in lists of South Yorkshire's most haunted venues, and few regulars are without a ghostly tale of their own to recount.

A spokesman for Punch Taverns said on Thursday: "Whilst we always explore a range of options before marketing the freehold of our pubs for sale, we can confirm that, in this instance, a sale has been agreed but has not yet completed, which we anticipate to be mid-February."

He said data protection laws prevented him from revealing details of the buyer and their plans for the building.

An application to list the building as an asset of community value, protecting it from development, has previously been rejected by Sheffield Council.

Ornate wooden panelling inside the Carbrook Hall pub

Paul Ainsworth, chairman of CAMRA's (Campaign for Real Ale) Pub Heritage Group, said it would be 'terrible news' were the building to cease being a pub.

"We've identified the pub as having regional importance because of the amazing Old Oak Room with its 17th century panelling, plaster frieze and richly decorated ceiling," he told The Star.

"This must be one of the finest rooms in pub use in the north of England. Losing the building to pub use would be terrible news for lovers of historic, characterful and quirky pubs."

Carbrook Hall's current landlady Michelle said she couldn't comment on the pub's future but had witnessed plenty of spooky goings-on during her 16 months there.

A plaque attests to the building's history

"We've had a few glasses smashed for no reason, and my dog's always barking at the ceiling as if there's something there," she said.

Ian O'Callaghan, who is a regular at the pub, said: "It gets busy at the weekends, with the karaoke, and I hope it stays as a pub because there aren't many other pubs left around here."

Ben, another regular, aged 32, said: "It's a good pub and its part of the fixtures and fittings in the area, so it would be sad to lose it. There used to be a dozen or so pubs in Attercliffe, but the area's not as lively as it was.

"I'm not into that ghost thing but four years ago we took a photo of my friend and there were two faces plain as anything beside him.

"Apparently there's a mirror in the girls' toilets where people take photos and there's always something strange appearing behind them."

