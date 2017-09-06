Sheffield's 'Mad Man With The Pram' praises 'first class' Rangers fans who raised nearly £9,000 for charity

A famous Sheffield fundraiser has hailed Rangers fans who donated nearly £9,000 after he was abused by a handful of the club's supporters.

John Burkhill, who is affectionately known as the 'Mad Man With The Pram', was verbally abused and had items stolen from his pram while collecting for Macmillan Cancer Support outside Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday were hosting Rangers, in July.

John receives a cheque from members of Rangers supporters group Club 1872 last month, since when the amount raised has more than doubled

Rangers fans were so horrified by his treatment by a handful of their number that they started raising money to atone for his ordeal.

The 78-year-old from Handsworth last month visited Ibrox to collect a cheque for £4,000 they collected, but the total has since more than doubled to £8,919.

"It's a fantastic sum and I'm delighted that a lot of good has come out of a few crazy people's actions," he said.

"I have a message for every one of the Rangers supporters: you're absolutely first class and I can't fault you at all."

John, who set out to raise £1 million for Macmillan after his wife June died of cancer, is known throughout Sheffield where he pushes his pram for miles each day collecting money for the charity.

He is gearing up for the Great North Run in Newcastle this Sunday, when he will attempt to complete the half-marathon for a remarkable 25th time - wheeling his distinctive pram, of course.

He said he hopes to meet the race founder, former long-distance champion Brendon Foster, whom he described as one of his heroes.