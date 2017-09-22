Sheffield Rio rowing gold medallist Grace Clough competes for GB in Florida World Championships

Sheffield’s Paralympic gold medallist Grace Clough is in Florida to compete for Great Britain in the World Championships.

Grace, 26, who only took up rowing four years ago, is already a double world champion.

Sheffield-born Paralympic rower and gold medallist Grace Clough, right, with her team. Photo: Paralympics GB

Her biggest day came in the Rio Paralympics a year ago, when Grace and the GB team won the mixed cox fours title with team mates Daniel Brown, James Fox and Pamela Relph.

Grace was honoured by the city of Sheffield when she became the 20th addition to the Walk of Fame outside the Town Hall.

The former High Storrs School student suffers from Erbs palsy, which affects her nerves in her right shoulder.

She retained her place in the mixed coxed four boat when they won two races in two days at an international regatta in Gavirate in May.

Preparations for the world championships in Sarasota were delayed while Hurricane Irma battered Florida but all is in place for the start of the event and hotels have been re-opened.

Grace admits to feeling under pressure. “We haven’t been beaten at a world championship since 2011 but this time, we have a new coach and a new cox”.

She’s also had to finish her exams at Oxford University where she is taking a masters degree in sociology. She moved to Oxford aftrer graduating from the University of Leeds with a first class sociology degree.

Her first race in Florda is on Sunday. The finals, which will be televised on the BBC, are set for September 30.

Grace is an all-round sportswoman and played for Sheffield’s Socrates GFC despite her handicap suffered at birth.

She captained Yorkshire at basketball and also played for Sheffield Hatters.

She took up rowing after attending a SportsFest event at Sheffield’s Institute of sport .

She began training on the high performance programme at Nottingham Rowing Club and she quickly impressed, earning an invite to train full time with the GB para rowing squad.