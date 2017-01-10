Search

Sheffield pub reputed to be the birthplace of modern football will NOT become a Sainsbury's

Protesters, who won their fight to prevent The Plough becoming a Sainsbury's, outside the pub

A Sheffield pub hailed as the birthplace of modern football will not become a supermarket, following a community campaign to preserve it as a watering hole.

