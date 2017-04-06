Sheffield pub once voted Britain's second most dangerous boozer could be revived

A new pub could open on the site of what was once voted Britain's second most dangerous watering hole.

The Scottish Queen at Park Hill was notorious for violence, with only the most hardy drinkers brave enough to cross its threshold.

The site of the former Scottish Queen pub today

It is now home to S1 Artspace, a team of artists at the heart of efforts to transform the once troubled ex-council estate.

But developer Urban Splash, which today unveiled plans for the second phase of its regeneration project, including 200 flats, wants to revive it as a pub.

S1 Artspace is set to move temporarily into garages on the estate later this year, before its proposed new £21m permanent home is completed, freeing up the space for a new watering hole at the venue.

The estate is already home to some 600 residents and workers, with a number of businesses based there, and the first cafe is set to open there shortly.

But Mark Latham, regeneration director for Urban Splash, said he was keen to bring a pub on site as part of efforts to create a thriving community.

He revealed talks have already taken place with several breweries and pub companies about opening a pub there, with considerable interest.

He hopes work on the second phase of the development, which could begin by the end of the year, will give one of those firms the confidence to open a pub there.

"We would love to have a pub there as soon as possible. We've had some very good conversations with pub operators who say they're excited but they want to know what's happening next before they commit," he said.

"If phase two gets the go-ahead I think that will really change the conversations."

