Sheffield pub faces licensing review after man is seriously injured

A Sheffield pub's licence is up for review after a young man was seriously injured.

Police applied for a review of The Riverside, on Walkley Lane, in Hillsborough, as they believe it is associated with 'serious crime or disorder or both'.

Councillors are due to consider the pub's fate at a licensing sub-committee meeting on Tuesday.

Police said they had been called to reports of a disturbance at the premises on Sunday, September 24, at around 11.10pm.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after being seriously injured.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and have been conducting enquiries, reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses," said a spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police.

This is not the first time the pub has been associated with crime or violence.

In February 2015, police launched an investigation after gunshots were heard in the premises.

A spokesman said at the time that a number of people had suffered minor injuries during a disturbance at the location but no one had sustained gunshot wounds.

* Anyone with information about the disturbance last month is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1328 of September 24. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.