Sheffield pub agrees to pool table ban after man is seriously injured

A pub in Sheffield has agreed to ban customers from playing pool on weekend evenings after a man was seriously injured.

Police requested a review of The Riverside in Hillsborough after a 21-year-old was taken to hospital following reports of a disturbance at the watering hole on Walkley Lane last month.

Councillors allowed the pub to remain open after accepting evidence from the owners and police that the previous local management team had been at fault for the trouble.

But they set out several conditions with which the owners and new licence holder agreed to comply.

These include a ban on customers using the pool table after 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and a requirement for the table's use to be 'risk assessed' at other times.

Door staff must also be present from at least three hours before kick off and until closing time whenever Sheffield Wednesday are playing at home, and all drinks must be served in plastic glasses at these times.

The conditions were agreed upon at a meeting of Sheffield Council's licensing sub-committee on October 17.

Councillor David Barker, who chairs the committee, said: "The committee accepted evidence from the police and the owners of The Riverside, Craft Union Pub company, that the local management team who previously ran the premises was at fault.

"A new team and licence holder has been put in in place and we can see there is a good working relationship between the police and the owners, who are being proactive in dealing with these concerns.

"In these circumstances the committee decided that the proposed conditions are appropriate and would help reduce the risk of any potential future harm."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after officers were called to the pub on Sunday, September 24, at around 11.10pm.

The nature of his injuries and how they were sustained is not known as the council report on the incident was restricted.

In February 2015, police investigated after gunshots were heard in the premises. A number of people suffered minor injuries but none had gunshot wounds.

* Anyone with information about the latest disturbance is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 1328 of September 24.