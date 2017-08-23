Sheffield police station's front desk to close for over a month

Have your say

A Sheffield police station will close its enquiry desk this Friday for over a month.

The desk at Moss Way police station will shut on Friday and will not reopen until Monday, October 2

During that period, members of the public wishing to make face-to-face enquiries are advised to visit one of the following stations:

• Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield city centre, S3 8LY, from 8am-midnight Monday to Saturday and 8am-8pm Sunday

• Ecclesfield Police Station, S35 9WL, from 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

It reminded people they can call 101 for assistance and should always dial 999 in an emergency.