Sheffield number one would be 'Christmas miracle', says man behind Chip Pan charity single

The Sheffield songwriter behind the charity single Chip Pan says it would be a 'Christmas miracle' should it top the festive charts.

Shaun Doane, of the Everly Pregnant Brothers, adapted the lyrics of Kings of Leon's Sex on Fire to tell the tale of a man who sets his house alight by cooking after a night on the tiles.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers and Sheffield firefighters on Channel 4 show The Last Leg

The group teamed up with firefighters at Sheffield Central fire station to shoot a new video and release the song as a charity Christmas single, with proceeds being split between Age UK Sheffield and the homelessness charity Shelter.

Shaun, who lives in Wadsley and works as a funeral director, said he had been blown away by the song's success, which even saw the band invited to perform alongside crew members from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on Channel 4's The Last Leg at the weekend.

"This is the wildest thing we've ever done, regardless of what chart position we manage to get," said the 47-year-old father-of-one, who also sings in the band.

"It would be a bit of a Christmas miracle to get to number one. It would let people know that it's not just the manufactured Simon Cowell X Factor stuff that can get to number one or do well in the charts."

As well as helping two great charities and raising awareness of the perils of chip pans and drunken cookery, Shaun said he hoped the single would remind people of the great work done by our emergency services.

"Hopefully it reminds people that the emergency services are working at Christmas to keep us all safe," he said.

"It's a bit of fun and if it raises money for charity that's a big bonus.

"The reaction's been great. Yesterday I was in Fox Valley and a guy jumped out of his car and ran over to me.

"I was all set to defend myself before he said he'd seen me on The Last Leg and asked if he could have a selfie."

Clean Bandit are the bookies' favourites for Christmas number one, with the Everly Pregnant Brothers 100-1 with William Hill for the top slot.

Men arrested for murder after body found in South Yorkshire

Sheffield schoolboy still fighting for life after crash

Appeal for people to attend funeral of solitary Sheffield military veteran William

Overseas patients owe more than £100,000 for healthcare in Sheffield

Sheffield United: Blades boss runs rule over Aussie Petrer Skapetis