Sheffield nightclub agrees to raft of new conditions after drugs alarm

A Sheffield nightclub has agreed to a raft of new conditions, including sniffer dog searches, after two men believed to have taken the drug MDMA fell critically ill.

The men, both aged 20, fell ill outside Tank nightclub on Arundel Street in the city centre during the early hours of Saturday, July 15, but police said later they were recovering.

South Yorkshire Police applied for a summary licence review in the wake of the incident, with councillors meeting yesterday to decide the club's fate.

Members of Sheffield Council's licensing sub-committee allowed the venue to remain open providing it complied with a raft of new conditions.

The 14 conditions, which were accepted by the club, include:

* employing at least one bouncer per 100 customers

* enhanced searches including the removal and inspection of footwear and socks when required

* installation of a drugs box

* having a drugs sniffer dog present at least 12 times a year

The new requirements are in addition to any existing conditions on the club's licence.

Following the hearing, the club posted on its Facebook page to say: "The review went very well. Police and local authorities are more than happy with the way we have been running our venue in general and also during our current situation."

The club had been ordered to use sniffer dogs at every event pending the review and to carry out full searches on all customers, but it said these measures were no longer required, which would 'speed things up'.

It promised to be back 'bigger than ever' and reminded customers it would always have a 'zero tolerance' when it came to drugs and would continue to carry out random searches.

The drugs alarm outside Tank came weeks after Joana Burns, a 22-year-old Sheffield Hallam University student, died after taking MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

She had been celebrating the end of her maths degree at the University of Sheffield's Foundry bar on June 6.