Sheffield nail salon donates all takings to make children's Christmas

A Sheffield nail salon is donating all its takings this week to brighten up Christmas for sick and disadvantaged children.

Nailz by Malez, in Spa View Road, Hackenthorpe, will give every penny it makes between Monday, December 19 and this Friday, December 23 to Hallam FM's Cash For Kids.

Mark Ward with his decorated nails

The money will go towards Mission Christmas, which aims to ensure no child in the city wakes up this Sunday without a gift to unwrap.

Shaun Wilkins, who is a partner at the nail bar and training academy, said the cause was close to his heart, having grown up in foster care.

"I can't bear the thought of waking up on Christmas Day knowing some child out there has nothing. I couldn't live with myself knowing that," he said.

The salon, which donates a week's takings every two months to a different cause, said it had raised £600 on Monday.

Miss Diamond UK Laura Gregory and Sheffield's lord mayor, Councillor Denise Fox, at Nailz by Malez

The salon also teamed up with a gutsy Sheffield truck driver who sported false nails for a week in aid of Hallam FM's Cash For Kids.

Mark Ward, whose wife Rachel works there, raised £120 in sponsorship by having his nails decorated in a fetching black and red design.

The 34-year-old father-of-five, from Manor Top, said it had been a testing week which opened his eyes to prejudice within the male-dominated industry.

"I have tattoos on both my ribs and I'd sooner have another done than have to wear those nails again," he said.

