Sheffield mum wants your help to find muggers who beat son unconscious for his scooter

A mother who says muggers beat her son unconscious in Sheffield and took his treasured scooter has appealed for help to catch the attackers.

Amanda Ward's 15-year-old boy, whose name she has not given, was scooting beside the River Don on the outskirts of the city centre on Saturday evening, when she says he was set upon.

She claims a group of five to six males, aged roughly 16-18, knocked him to the ground and kicked and stamped on him till he lost consciousness.

His assailants took the youngster's scooter and ripped his bag from his shoulders before making off along the riverside, she says.

Her son had been returning home from The House Skatepark in Neepsend, she said, when the terrifying attack unfolded close to Wicker, at around 6pm.

The boy made his way home safely after regaining consciousness and his bag was later found dumped in a nearby bog beside the river, but the scooter has yet to be discovered.

Ms Ward pleaded through Facebook for any witnesses to call police.

She also warned other parents to make sure their children stay alert to the potential danger in the area.

She has now launched a fundraising appeal to pay for a replacement scooter for her son, who she says remains badlyy shaken.

"My boy was attacked, left unconscious and robbed of his scooter which he had saved money for and built up himself," she wrote.

"This was heartbreaking and as a family we will get him through it but if we can get him a scooter also we can put a smile back on his face and get him back out there doing his thing sooner rather than later."

Ms Ward only launched her fundraising appeal on the gofundme website on Tuesday but it was already halfway towards the £200 target by that evening, with 13 people having donated.

You can donate at www.gofundme.com/391a7dc.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to call police on 101.

