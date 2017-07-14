Sheffield MP could lead investigation into fire safety after Grenfell Tower tragedy

A Sheffield MP could lead an investigation into fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, beat fellow Labour MP David Lammy to be reelected as chairman of the Communities and Local Government Committee.

He said the cross-party group could investigate the effectiveness of fire safety regulations, following the inferno at the London tower block in which at least 80 people died.

But he added that it was important not to duplicate the work of the public inquiry being set up to examine the disaster.

The committee has previously investigated issues including the need for more housing, the future of devolution and social care funding, all of which Mr Betts said remain 'high on the agenda'.

Mr Betts, who was elected in a secret ballot of MPs on Wednesday (July 12), said he hoped the group would 'shine a light' on challenges facing local government, providing 'robust scrutiny' of government policy and proposing 'constructive' solutions.

As for Grenfell, he said: "I believe the committee should not seek to duplicate matters being looked at by the public inquiry, but there are issues, for example, regarding the effectiveness of building and fire safety regulations which the committee, once formed, may wish to consider."