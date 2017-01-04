Sheffield man with nappy fetish is spared jail

A Sheffield man with a nappy fetish has been spared jail after breaching a sexual harm prevention order - just months after being released from prison.

Philip Wood, of Dagnam Road, Manor Top, was sentenced to two years imprisonment in August 2014 for making indecent photos including images of children aged three to eight wearing nappies.

Sheffield Crown Court, where Philip Wood was sentenced

The 34-year-old was slapped with a sexual harm prevention order at the time, prohibiting him from entering any nappy changing room or collecting any used nappies.

The order also required him to notify the authorities of any devices in his possession capable of accessing the internet.

However, when police searched his home on December 6 last year, they found a crumpled nappy which had been retrieved from a nappy changing room and a laptop which he had failed to disclose to officers.

Wood, who admitted two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday, January 4), where he was given a three-year community order which included a requirement to attend a sexual treatment programme.

Sentencing Wood, Judge David Dixon said the defendant had previously been warned by his supervising officer over a potential breach and was recalled to prison for contravening the terms of his licence, but had 'failed to heed' those warnings.

"If you breach this order you will get custody for 18 months, simple... Take this help that's being given and work with the people that are there to help you," he added.

The court heard the laptop had yet to be examined due to a substantial backlog of such work, but there was no suggestion it contained any unlawful images.

Prosecutor Andrew Smith told the court: "There's no suggestion the defendant has gone any further and harmed children but the crown's concern remains that this is an unusual and unhealthy interest, and the crown's experience is that people who start off in this way can sometimes go on to commit more serious offences."

Rebecca Tanner, who was defending Wood, said he had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, accepted he had a problem and was already receiving treatment for what she described as his 'psychological difficulties'.

