Sheffield man who planned to fight for Daesh in Syria is jailed

A Sheffield man who was stopped at the airport on his way to fight for Daesh in Syria has been jailed for terrorism.

Khalil Maher, of Wilfred Close, Darnall, was arrested as he attempted to leave the UK to join Jihadists in the Middle East.

The 22-year-old was today jailed for five years and four months after he admitted engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

He was sentenced after pleaded guilty this morning on week two of his trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Maher was arrested in the departure lounge at Heathrow Airport on April 18 following an investigation by the Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson, CTPNE's head of investigations, said: "Khalil Maher had planned to follow his friends to fight in Syria. Despite his attempts to hide this from his family and the police he was unsuccessful and was arrested and detained in the departure lounge at Heathrow Airport, just two hours before he was due to board a flight to Istanbul.

"Maher had gone to great lengths to conceal the purpose and planning of his trip. We believe he was coached by those who had travelled before him on how to prepare for the journey, how to avoid detection and how to act if he was stopped. Nevertheless, these precautions were not enough to prevent his arrest and prosecution.

"Today, in the face of the weight of the evidence against him, Maher has pleaded guilty to preparing to become involved in terrorism by travelling to Syria to join the conflict."

During the investigation, officers recovered a wealth of material from Maher’s mobiles phones, including Daesh propaganda and material which demonstrated support for violent Jihad.