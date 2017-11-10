Sheffield man thanks homeless people who came to his aid after robbers slashed his throat

A Sheffield man has thanked the homeless people he says came to his aid after he was slashed across the throat by robbers.

Danny Burkhill, whose grandfather John is famously known as the 'Mad Man With The Pram', told how he was walking home on Wednesday morning when a man and woman approached him, both armed with knives.

The attackers took his phone and also cut his throat, though he says he was not seriously injured.

"I would like to thank the homeless people for trying to help me and I want to find them as they also helped me with giving evidence to the police," he posted online.

He said the male robber was wielding a large hunting knife.

Danny's grandfather John has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support by collecting donations as he pushes a trolley around the streets wearing a green wig and shorts. The 78-year-old recently completed his 25th Great North Run.