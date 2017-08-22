Sheffield man charged with string of robberies and firearm offence

A Sheffield man has appeared in court accused of committing a string of robberies at supermarkets across the city.

Craig Houlston is charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of possessing an offensive weapon, four counts of shoplifting and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 34-year-old, of Rowsley Street, near the city centre, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning and was remanded into custody until his next court date.

He was arrested after five robberies were reported at supermarkets across Sheffield during a three-week period beginning last month, where a man is alleged to have entered and threatened staff with a weapon.