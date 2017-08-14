Sheffield man charged with seven terrorism offences

Have your say

A Sheffield man is due in court today charged with seven terrorism offences.

The 22-year-old stands accused of three counts of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He is also charged with four counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

The defendant was charged under the Terrorism Act following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, which was supported by South Yorkshire Police.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today.