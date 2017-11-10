Sheffield man charged with burglary after police track suspected victims via holiday snaps

A Sheffield man has been charged with burglary after police traced his suspected victims via their holiday snaps.

Police published photos yesterday, in an attempt to find their owner, showing beaming family members posing at what appears to be a Disney theme park.

The photos had been found on a USB stick recovered by officers along with other items believed to have been stolen.

South Yorkshire Police said it managed to trace the family within 15 minutes of sharing the images on social media.

"The response from the public was tremendous and we wish to thank you all for your help," South Yorkshire Police tweeted today, following the appeal.

Martin Griffin, who was arrested on Thursday morning in Stannington, has now been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and handling stolen goods.

The 27-year-old, of Butterthwaite Road, in Lower Shiregreen, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on December 8. He has yet to enter a plea for either count.

The alleged burglary is said to have taken place in Mosborough in late September.