Sheffield man charged over stabbing

A Sheffield man has been charged after a 27-year-old was found stabbed in the stomach.

Luke Ryan, aged 28, of Charter Row, in Sheffield city centre, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent and remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Derbyshire Road, Partington, Trafford, last Thursday (April 6).

They found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds to the abdomen, who was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.

