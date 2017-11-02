Sheffield man charged following violence at Owls v Derby County match

Have your say

A Sheffield man has been charged after violence flared during the Owls' defeat at Derby County.

The Star reported last month how fighting had broken out among a small section of Sheffield Wednesday fans during the 2-0 loss at Pride Park on October 21.

Police said two people were arrested after the match, and Derby County revealed four spectators had been ejected from the visitors section.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Sean Watson, aged 53, of Somercotes Road, Frechville, has since been charged with a section 4 public order offence.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been given a youth restorative justice order.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Enquiries are continuing and Derbyshire Constabulary are working closely with Derby County FC and South Yorkshire Police to progress the identification of potential offenders."

