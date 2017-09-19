Sheffield man, aged 60, charged with breaching restraining order and malicious communications

Have your say

A 60-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with breaching a restraining order and malicious communications.

Philip McCauliffe, of Woodhouse Gardens, in Sheffield, was arrested yesterday after staff at Mannings Fish Bar in Woodhouse called police to report concerns.

He appeared today at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of breaching a restraining order and malicious communications.

He admitted the offences and was bailed to return to the court next Thursday, September 28.