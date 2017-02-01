Sheffield litter louts named after being ordered to pay over £2,000

Five litterbugs have been named and shamed by Sheffield Council after they were ordered to cough up more than £2,000.

The quintet were all convicted in their absence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) of dropping litter.

They were each fined £220 and ordered to pay £186.79 in costs to the council plus a £30 criminal surcharge - bringing the total combined bill to £2,093.

They are Shannon Beer, 19, of Standish Road, Sheffield; Joe Saunders, 19, of Petrel Way, Leeds; Maher Ahmed, 34, of Callow Mount, Sheffield; Mervin Hancock, 50, of Murdock Road, Sheffield; and Belaid Manosr, 26, of Gower Street, Sheffield.

They are among 826 people to have been issued with fines over the last year after being caught dropping litter on city's streets by the council's environmental enforcement officers.

Most of those admitted the offence and paid the fine, which recently increased from £75 to £80, but 206 people failed to pay and were prosecuted by the council. The maximum fine for dropping litter is £1,000.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for the environment, said: "We are very pleased that the courts continue to support our council’s efforts to keep Sheffield clean.

"We are determined to take strong action against those who drop litter on our city's streets.

"Everyone should do their bit to improve our environment and we will not tolerate those who spoil it."

