Sheffield landmark where The Clash played first gig could reopen within months

A Sheffield landmark where The Clash famously played their first ever gig could reopen within months.

The Black Swan, on Snig Hill, in the city centre, has been the launchpad for numerous bands in its various guises, including the Arctic Monkeys.

A poster on the boarded-up doors recalls the night The Clash played at the venue

But it is probably best known for hosting The Clash's live debut on July 4, 1976, where they supported The Sex Pistols - a seminal concert hailed as 'the night that punk went overground'.

The iconic venue, also previously known as The Boardwalk and the Mucky Duck, has lain empty for much of the past six years, save for a brief spell as gay club Fuel and Twist.

Plans by pub managers Chris Bamford and Kate Major to revive the venue as the Boardwalk Beer Hall fell through when negotiations broke down late last year.

However, a spokesman for Christie & Co, which is marketing the property, says two buyers are now in talks to take over the building, which is being marketed as two separate venues.

Although he couldn't reveal details of the potential purchasers at this stage, he said it was hoped the venue would open its doors again by the end of the year, and definitely by the next anniversary of The Clash's live bow.

"We've got deals going through for both floors. It's quite a unique space and with there being separate landlords for each floor there have been some technicalities we've had to work around," he said.

"They will both be licensed spaces and the ground floor will be music based.

"Ideally, given where the deals are now, I think by October or November we could see new venues opening there. Hopefully we will have two new businesses up and running by the end of the year, and if not then by the time the next anniversary of The Clash's first gig comes around."

The Black Swan has hosted live music since the 1930s, when it was a renowned jazz club, and Joe Cocker not only performed there but was a regular drinker.

Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner used to work at the venue, then known as The Boardwalk, and the band played early gigs there. An early demo of their music was dubbed Beneath the Boardwalk.